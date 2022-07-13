Update v0.17.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9116521 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 22:27:06 UTC by Wendy

v0.17.0

● New Graphic system was added check out and let us know ur opinion

● Fixed some stuff with character controller like crouching animation and silent kill and much more stuff

● Fixed some stuff with Enemy AI and improved it a bit than before(still more work in AI needed)

Also let us know if you feel is much better now or it need more work

● Fixed some grammar mistakes in papers and dialogs

● Added Unlimited FPS to setting

● Removed old items vision see through walls and added normal highlighting to them

● Improved other lighting features and zombie eye lights and effects

● Fixed some glitching with Crowbar animations

● Other stuff was fixed and changed all over the game Check out and let us know your opinion it help us improve

Thanks.