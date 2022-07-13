 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 13 July 2022

Small Update 00.61e: New Observer Mode Features

Build 9116505

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Five observers now permitted per match instead of three
  • New Observer mode automated camera angles and switch functions! (Use alpha keys)
    -- 1: Freefly camera (saves your cam position if you toggle back and forth between your freefly cam and the predefined cameras)
    -- 2: Rotating bird's eye of ring
    -- 3: Tracking/circling high ring shot
    -- 4: Tracking/circling low ring shot
    -- 5: Host OTS shot
    -- 6: Host POV shot
    -- 7: Guest OTS shot
    -- 8: Guest POV shot

