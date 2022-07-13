- Five observers now permitted per match instead of three
- New Observer mode automated camera angles and switch functions! (Use alpha keys)
-- 1: Freefly camera (saves your cam position if you toggle back and forth between your freefly cam and the predefined cameras)
-- 2: Rotating bird's eye of ring
-- 3: Tracking/circling high ring shot
-- 4: Tracking/circling low ring shot
-- 5: Host OTS shot
-- 6: Host POV shot
-- 7: Guest OTS shot
-- 8: Guest POV shot
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 13 July 2022
Small Update 00.61e: New Observer Mode Features
