Demon King Domination: Deluxe Edition update for 13 July 2022

Version 1.8.1

View all patches · Build 9116423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Ren'Py engine to version 8.0.1
  • Added Steam statistics tracking for a few things. This allows the "get all endings" achievement to now show a progress bar if not achieved. (It's not super crucial, but this is a test and learning experience for me to utilize for future games.)

