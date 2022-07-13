- Updated Ren'Py engine to version 8.0.1
- Added Steam statistics tracking for a few things. This allows the "get all endings" achievement to now show a progress bar if not achieved. (It's not super crucial, but this is a test and learning experience for me to utilize for future games.)
Demon King Domination: Deluxe Edition update for 13 July 2022
Version 1.8.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DKD - Windows lib Depot 921531
- Loading history…
DKD - Mac lib Depot 921532
- Loading history…
DKD - Linux lib Depot 921533
- Loading history…
DKD - Content Depot 921534
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update