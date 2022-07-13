Patch notes v0.1.008
NEW
- Added "Total game time" to stats screen at the end of a match.
- Added "Highest Kill Streak" to stats screen at the end of a match.
- In first person, instead of a retract animation, weapons now just don't clip into walls.
CHANGES
- Changed lighting on Mediterraneum Maze Night to dynamic lighting. This will significantly reduce frame rate on this map.
- Improved FOV settings. The player viewmodel is now independent from the camera's field of view setting.
- Improved blood VFX.
- Modified sprint animations with long weapons.
- Speed power up now affects cooldown speed of the H-3 Shotgun and HMR-14 Sniper Rifle.
FIXES
- Solved issues related to data carry-over between sessions (equipped weapon, ammo)
KNOWN MAIN ISSUES
- Assorted server session issues.
- Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
Changed files in this update