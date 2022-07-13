 Skip to content

Universe 51: Tannhäuser Wars update for 13 July 2022

Patch notes v0.1.008

Build 9116314

NEW

  • Added "Total game time" to stats screen at the end of a match.
  • Added "Highest Kill Streak" to stats screen at the end of a match.
  • In first person, instead of a retract animation, weapons now just don't clip into walls.

CHANGES

  • Changed lighting on Mediterraneum Maze Night to dynamic lighting. This will significantly reduce frame rate on this map.
  • Improved FOV settings. The player viewmodel is now independent from the camera's field of view setting.
  • Improved blood VFX.
  • Modified sprint animations with long weapons.
  • Speed power up now affects cooldown speed of the H-3 Shotgun and HMR-14 Sniper Rifle.

FIXES

  • Solved issues related to data carry-over between sessions (equipped weapon, ammo)

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES

  • Assorted server session issues.
  • Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.

