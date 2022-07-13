Update 1.1b - Couple more fixes and changes added to the tail of the update

We have released another small update which resolves some issues experienced by users.
Some features have also been changed, listed below.
- The juice trap will now succeed when the player hides. Previously, the player had to wait for a timer to finish counting before the trap worked.
- Police now respond quicker to emergencies
- The Guest's difficulty has been slightly toned down once more
- Added more to the Tips for Survival menu
- A power cut no longer occurs at the start of a run when skipping the intro. Because of this, a related achievement has been removed as well.
- Other bug fixes and similar
Changed files in this update