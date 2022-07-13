 Skip to content

TimeShifters update for 13 July 2022

Voice Chat!

Build 9116085 · Last edited by Wendy

We have added voice chat to the game!

For now the default key to speak is V.

  • Added Voice Chat!
  • Fixed some bugs on Station.
  • Fixed weapon mesh.
  • Fixed spawn effect.
  • Fixed npc props.

