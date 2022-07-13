 Skip to content

Zompiercer update for 13 July 2022

Update 12.4 alpha

Build 9115795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes several save bugs, which were reported through automating bug reporting.

CHANGES LOG

Corrected mistakes

  • Fixed several save bugs.
  • Ladders no longer turn into trash cans after loading a save.


