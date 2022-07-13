- Updated Unity to a new version to stay compatible to the google playstore. I hope that causes no issues. If so, please write me a bug report.
- Added a token ability for Carno. If you get that, it will do an additional True damage of ((Attack + Speed) / 3 ) ( ½ ( 1 + ( CL / 50))), which ignores defense in dungeons.
- The Light Clone purchase from Overflow points was always a bit weird and hard to balance with the UCC bonus, so I replaced it now. It now boosts the level speed of spacedim elements, but additively to the RTI bonus.
- There was an issue which could give you infinite overflow points. People who had infinite points, will have it now reset to an average number which is depending on OCs and UCCs.
- Capped the point increase to OCs from UCCs at 150 UCCs.
- Fixed an issue with offline time, with offline quests, monument spread if at least one next at is reached, some small things.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 13 July 2022
Changes for Version 3.94.1335 (2022-07-13)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
