 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zero World Playtest update for 13 July 2022

Update 13-7-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9115459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added
Added Minimap and Worldmap

Changes
Craftingbench usermenu
Changed Door/DoubleDoor network replication

Changed files in this update

Depot 1973391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link