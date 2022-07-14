Patch 1.1.6

Rift / Steam –

Hello Taylor’s of the Area Man Lives (AML) Universe! This is Mike Perrotto (@SirMrCl3an), Producer and Developer on AML at Numinous Games. We are dedicated to making AML the best experience it can be for all of our players regardless of headset, controller or platform.

This is a small release specifically to address a stutter problem we’ve been seeing when using the Meta Quest via Air/Link Cable.

Fixes

We’ve corrected an issue our players have reported specifically with the Steam and Rift platforms. Every time the game would ask for the player to speak, a 1-2 second stutter would occur causing a very jarring and uncomfortable experience. Players experiencing this issue should be able to play the game now using their Meta Quest via Air/Link Cable as a Rift.

Known Issues we’re looking into (contains potential spoilers)