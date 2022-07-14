Patch 1.1.6

Rift / Steam –
Hello Taylor’s of the Area Man Lives (AML) Universe! This is Mike Perrotto (@SirMrCl3an), Producer and Developer on AML at Numinous Games. We are dedicated to making AML the best experience it can be for all of our players regardless of headset, controller or platform.
This is a small release specifically to address a stutter problem we’ve been seeing when using the Meta Quest via Air/Link Cable.
Fixes
- We’ve corrected an issue our players have reported specifically with the Steam and Rift platforms. Every time the game would ask for the player to speak, a 1-2 second stutter would occur causing a very jarring and uncomfortable experience. Players experiencing this issue should be able to play the game now using their Meta Quest via Air/Link Cable as a Rift.
Known Issues we’re looking into (contains potential spoilers)
- Sand dunes outside the window during the beach sequence are white instead of their intended shade.
- We’re adding a way to skip certain sections of the game if the player has already completed them once. Please note that some sections are similar, but not exactly the same, and may hold clues as to what to do or where to go next.
- Holding items in the comic book shop, persist into the radio station.
- Trying to record a commercial during the call-in-show causes the call-in-show to not progress. If you get into this state, just reload your save and you should start right before the call-in-show.
- Recording a commercial does not complete the “Record New Commercials” on the To-Do list. This is also preventing 100% completion status of the game.
- Sometimes subtitles do not clear when a character is done speaking and sometimes they do not update with the last line of text.
- When repeating the shortened version of the first part of the game, there is more dialog we’d like to remove on subsequent playthroughs to make it less frustrating.
- Sometimes one of the hands stops being able to target objects with the laser pointer. Usually picking the object up directly with that hand and dropping it will reset the hand and allow laser pointing again.
Changed files in this update