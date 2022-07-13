- Star fruit no longer respawn
- Fixed issue causing flags to not reset at start of a New Game
- Fixed various texture issues
- Fixed various dialogue issues
Space Captain McCallery - Episode 3: The Weaponmaster's Challenge update for 13 July 2022
Patch #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
