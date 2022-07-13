 Skip to content

Space Captain McCallery - Episode 3: The Weaponmaster's Challenge update for 13 July 2022

Patch #1

Patch #1 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Star fruit no longer respawn
  • Fixed issue causing flags to not reset at start of a New Game
  • Fixed various texture issues
  • Fixed various dialogue issues

