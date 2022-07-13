[2022-07-13] UPDATE - NEW KEYBOARD SHORTCUT FOR SPEEDRUNNERS + MORE
- New keyboard shortcut added: with control+r (or command+r) you can now reset the game in a second.
- The tutorial zone has been modified so that it's possible for a player to reach the next zone in seconds, instead of waiting 15 seconds to do so.
- A bug that allowed the players to "wall surf" on the wall near the end and reach the credits of the game this way, is now fixed.
- The checkpoint is now transparent after a reset of the game, as it should be.
- A new discrete animation has been added to the character when it's falling from a long distance at a high velocity.
- Other minors fixes and improvements have been made.
Changed files in this update