Try Me update for 13 July 2022

Level and gameplay updates!

Build 9114916 · Last edited by Wendy

What we updated!

  • Tutorial Level
    Easier after the checkpoint!

-Most levels
Adjusting blocks to make certain jumps a little easier

-Game-play
Added a restart button 'R' to restart progress from latest checkpoint whenever!

