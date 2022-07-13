Level and gameplay updates!

What we updated!
- Tutorial Level
Easier after the checkpoint!
-Most levels
Adjusting blocks to make certain jumps a little easier
-Game-play
Added a restart button 'R' to restart progress from latest checkpoint whenever!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
What we updated!
-Most levels
Adjusting blocks to make certain jumps a little easier
-Game-play
Added a restart button 'R' to restart progress from latest checkpoint whenever!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update