Hotfix 1.0.2

ACCESSIBILITY
- Set all the accessibility text-to-speech queue delays to 100ms. These values ranged from 200ms to 1000ms, which on fast text-to-speech rates added noticeable delay to the messages. In the case that 100ms is too low, this value can be adjusted in future patches.
- Changed the order in which the blacksmith accessible group is navigated. The success rate of the reforging is now read out before the reforge button element.
- When opening a tooltip pop-up with the control key, any currently spoken text-to-speech speech is interrupted for a more responsive tooltip.
- In battle mode, the auto-attack type of a unit is read out when the unit is highlighted on the grid.
- Added a new help entry describing the layout of the battle grids. The help entry can be found in the help menu under the accessibility header.
- Fixed an issue where hero tooltips didn't read out the hero's star rating correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the party overview displayed incorrect bonuses. The bonuses should now be displayed correctly at 1 or more, 3 or more, and 5 matching ability traits.
BUG FIXES
- Reduced the rate at which random dialogue events were displayed in chapter two and chapter three. The rate was incorrectly left too high on the patch before version 1.0.0.
- Fixed a bug where any score was incorrectly set to zero at the end of a playthrough. This was caused by changes to the save file format from version 0.9.1 to 1.0.0.
- Fixed a bug where a single quest incorrecly used the wrong deprecated 3D environment.
- Fixed an audio issue where Maryu's ability Sage's Advice caused clipping.
- Fixed an audio issue where clipping could be heard when entering the deployment mode with multiple party members.
Changed files in this update