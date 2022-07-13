Our First Quality of Life Update is Here! v0.2.3 Changelog

v0.2.3 Changelog
- Pressing F12 no longer opens up the console screen
- Pressing "Right Click" on Mouse now returns you to the previous screen on the menus
- There is a new button on the Class selection screen which acts as Quick Setup for entering Castle Greyrot
- Added a new item "Retreat", which makes you quit the battle and return to the Castle... with Game Over!
- The default option for Synch Monitor is now ON, players who have 60+ FPS monitors should enable that.
- Disabled Keyboard input on Name Input screen in case of getting stuck on the screen.
- Selecting a stage no longer shows up the "Choose this stage?" question.
- On the Class selection screen, hovering over "Continue" and "Reset Choices" now shows up as a red icon
