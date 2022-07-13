 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Highline Volleyball VR update for 13 July 2022

Early access Patch notes 13 July 2022 0.1.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9114500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed english tutorial incorrect translation on some inputs
  • Splitted tutorial into multiples steps selectable in the tutorial menu
  • Temporary disable manual teleports due to conflicting inputs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1852941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link