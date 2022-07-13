- Fixed english tutorial incorrect translation on some inputs
- Splitted tutorial into multiples steps selectable in the tutorial menu
- Temporary disable manual teleports due to conflicting inputs
Highline Volleyball VR update for 13 July 2022
Early access Patch notes 13 July 2022 0.1.5.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
