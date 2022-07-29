 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs update for 29 July 2022

Korean added!

Share · View all patches · Build 9114268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you can play and learn in Korean!
You can select this language from the options menu at any time.
Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1572141
  • Loading history…
Depot 1572142
  • Loading history…
Depot 1572143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link