- Told the profanity filter to relax a bit
- Mods can now add to the atheneum, character creator options and loading screen lines
- Fixed mod items not appearing right when they're made with an implicit recipe
- Picking a starting house that contains consorts or imps no longer breaks the game
- Invisible gremlins no longer break save files
- Visiting the lich queen no longer breaks save files
- Wearing electronic clothing no longer breaks save files
The Genesis Project update for 13 July 2022
Patch 0.5.0-12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
