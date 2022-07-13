 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Genesis Project update for 13 July 2022

Patch 0.5.0-12

Share · View all patches · Build 9114194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Told the profanity filter to relax a bit
  • Mods can now add to the atheneum, character creator options and loading screen lines
  • Fixed mod items not appearing right when they're made with an implicit recipe
  • Picking a starting house that contains consorts or imps no longer breaks the game
  • Invisible gremlins no longer break save files
  • Visiting the lich queen no longer breaks save files
  • Wearing electronic clothing no longer breaks save files

Changed files in this update

Depot 1610901
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610902
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610903
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610904
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link