West Hunt update for 13 July 2022

Turkish Language + Minor Bug Fixes

Merhaba arkadaşlar!
West Hunt topluluğuna katıldığınız için teşekkürler.

Patch note 0.14:

  • Improving 2V2 voice chat.
  • Smaller crosshair for better aiming.
  • Fixed some skin problems.
  • New Chef Burak Sheriff skin.
  • Added Turkish language.

