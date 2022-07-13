Turkish Language + Minor Bug Fixes

Merhaba arkadaşlar!
West Hunt topluluğuna katıldığınız için teşekkürler.
Patch note 0.14:
- Improving 2V2 voice chat.
- Smaller crosshair for better aiming.
- Fixed some skin problems.
- New Chef Burak Sheriff skin.
- Added Turkish language.
Patch note 0.14:
