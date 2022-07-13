Update 1.1 - Hint System Introduced + Other Changes

The first update for An Uninvited Guest is now live. Changes listed below.
- A hint system has been introduced. This will help provide more direction as to what is needed to get specific endings and traps. Hints are revealed as you play (Hints for a trap/ending will also completely reveal when achieved)
- The Guest's aggressiveness has been lowered, allowing more lenient gameplay
- The escape menu has been improved. Opening the settings is less harsh and the Traps and Endings List has been added to the menu to allow viewing during gameplay.
- Collisions for some objects have been improved
- Many minor bug fixes
Cheers,
Blank Dream Studio
