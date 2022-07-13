 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Light Fairytale Episode 1 update for 13 July 2022

Full Release Patch #12: Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9113676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Release version 2022-07-13 changelog:

  • Basic mouse support added as requested: Validate with left click, Cancel with right click, A.R Goggles with Middle Click.
    And a few more minor improvements and fixes.

Changed files in this update

Light Fairytale Episode 1 Windows Depot 539331
  • Loading history…
Light Fairytale Episode 1 Mac Depot 539332
  • Loading history…
Light Fairytale Episode 1 Linux Depot 539333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link