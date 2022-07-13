 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Untitled Survival Game update for 13 July 2022

Just a regular fix update.

Share · View all patches · Build 9113600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Compass added
  • Scroll added
  • Reduced visual range and fire cooldown of cannon
  • Church added
  • Soul added
  • Character spawn settings changed.
  • Character hit feelings improved.
  • A bug fixed where Inuks look at another place and reduced Inuks damage.
  • Added icons for Legging and Armplates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1854541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link