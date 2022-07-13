- Compass added
- Scroll added
- Reduced visual range and fire cooldown of cannon
- Church added
- Soul added
- Character spawn settings changed.
- Character hit feelings improved.
- A bug fixed where Inuks look at another place and reduced Inuks damage.
- Added icons for Legging and Armplates.
Untitled Survival Game update for 13 July 2022
Just a regular fix update.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
