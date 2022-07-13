 Skip to content

FORTRESS DEFENDER update for 13 July 2022

Patch released to fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9113597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TYPE-4's special weapon is now able to pass through walls.
Added warning signs for stage 2, 3, 4, and 7 bosses.
Added shutters on stage 7.
Other minor additions

