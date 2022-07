Share · View all patches · Build 9113560 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 13:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey, Stumblers! How's your summer going?

Blasting through the heat, we are bringing you a fresh update, with a ton of fun stuff.

New map: Lava Land

New skins

Improved news system

Help & Support link added in settings

Bug fixes & Improvements

Game translated into new languages: Thai, Vietnamese, Malay, Turkish, Dutch

Enjoy it and keep having a wonderful summer 😎