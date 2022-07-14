 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heartstop update for 14 July 2022

Minor Update #5

Share · View all patches · Build 9113288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added interactions with the frozen people during certain story points.
  • Surname change for Kevin.
  • Fixed a switch check that was set incorrectly.
  • Updated the letter found in the post office.
  • Updated dialogue when certain choices have been picked regarding the gun.
  • Updated dialogue between Cora and another character during the end of ACT III.
  • Removed an item that was mistakenly placed on the bench in Cora's town during ACT III.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1947351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link