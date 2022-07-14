- Added interactions with the frozen people during certain story points.
- Surname change for Kevin.
- Fixed a switch check that was set incorrectly.
- Updated the letter found in the post office.
- Updated dialogue when certain choices have been picked regarding the gun.
- Updated dialogue between Cora and another character during the end of ACT III.
- Removed an item that was mistakenly placed on the bench in Cora's town during ACT III.
Heartstop update for 14 July 2022
Minor Update #5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update