Have a Nice Death update for 13 July 2022

Early Access Hotfix - 2022/07/13

Build 9113253 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Toxic Food-Processing and Addictions Departments are now available without conditions.
  • Quests related to Joe (ex. kill X enemies) now work properly.
  • Enemies of Toxic Food-Processing Department are now unlockable in the Worker Guide.

