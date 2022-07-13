🚀Released game 🚀 Urbek is available now !!!

Hello Urbekites,

After years of work I can finally tell you: the game is ready for you to enjoy!

Play on 5 different biomes

Discover over 200 buildings

1000 unique voxel models

Thank you so much for the support of the community, you have helped me a lot to make the game what it is now. Good ideas, bugs found, suggestions, etc.

I will keep listening to the community as I have done so far to keep an eye on how you want the game to evolve, so stay tuned ;)

If you want to share your scores, give ideas or participate in any other way, join the discord community:

