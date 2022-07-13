🚀Released game 🚀 Urbek is available now !!!

Hello Urbekites,
After years of work I can finally tell you: the game is ready for you to enjoy!
- Play on 5 different biomes
- Discover over 200 buildings
- 1000 unique voxel models
Thank you so much for the support of the community, you have helped me a lot to make the game what it is now. Good ideas, bugs found, suggestions, etc.
I will keep listening to the community as I have done so far to keep an eye on how you want the game to evolve, so stay tuned ;)
If you want to share your scores, give ideas or participate in any other way, join the discord community:
Changed files in this update