Urbek City Builder update for 13 July 2022

🚀Released game 🚀 Urbek is available now !!!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Urbekites,

After years of work I can finally tell you: the game is ready for you to enjoy!

  • Play on 5 different biomes
  • Discover over 200 buildings
  • 1000 unique voxel models

Thank you so much for the support of the community, you have helped me a lot to make the game what it is now. Good ideas, bugs found, suggestions, etc.

I will keep listening to the community as I have done so far to keep an eye on how you want the game to evolve, so stay tuned ;)

If you want to share your scores, give ideas or participate in any other way, join the discord community:

