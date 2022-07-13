7/13 Patch Notes

- Resolved an issue where a particular CG image wouldn't appear
- Fixed some capitalization errors in the glossary
- Fixed some display issues in the 'Memory Seeking' segment of the game
Entropic Float: This World Will Decay And Disappear update for 13 July 2022
