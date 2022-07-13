 Skip to content

Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 13 July 2022

Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.0.1.11

CHANGELOG

2022-07-13 - v4.0.1.11

  • Added functions for magnetos Off-Right-Left-Both and created default assigments for Honeycomb Alpha and Saitek Switch Panel
  • Fixed input switch animation
  • Flap lever input with support for discrete positions and simultaneous axis / button assignments
  • User aircraft in Documents/Aerofly FS 4/aircraft doesn't crash if repaint with option is selected
  • A380 rudder trim knob is deflected while input is active
  • Assignment prefers active buttons if multiple buttons change at the same time
  • Automatic brake holds aircraft in position when placed on runway
  • No error message when there is no monitoring.tmc

