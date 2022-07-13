Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.0.1.11

CHANGELOG
2022-07-13 - v4.0.1.11
- Added functions for magnetos Off-Right-Left-Both and created default assigments for Honeycomb Alpha and Saitek Switch Panel
- Fixed input switch animation
- Flap lever input with support for discrete positions and simultaneous axis / button assignments
- User aircraft in Documents/Aerofly FS 4/aircraft doesn't crash if repaint with option is selected
- A380 rudder trim knob is deflected while input is active
- Assignment prefers active buttons if multiple buttons change at the same time
- Automatic brake holds aircraft in position when placed on runway
- No error message when there is no monitoring.tmc
Changed files in this update