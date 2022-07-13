Update Notes For Jul 13

Happy Summer To All!
After many months, The Finnish War is treated with a new update, with small gameplay and performance changes here and there.
- minor graphical fixes/updates
- correct factions assigned to Player and CPU during tutorial
- more balanced random army generation for players
- old Campaign save files are now obsolete due to certain patch changes and will be deleted automatically on first launch. State of unlocked content (e.g. Factions unlocked from Campaign playthroughs) is not affected
Changed files in this update