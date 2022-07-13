 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Finnish War update for 13 July 2022

Update Notes For Jul 13

Share · View all patches · Build 9112912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Summer To All!

After many months, The Finnish War is treated with a new update, with small gameplay and performance changes here and there.

  • minor graphical fixes/updates
  • correct factions assigned to Player and CPU during tutorial
  • more balanced random army generation for players
  • old Campaign save files are now obsolete due to certain patch changes and will be deleted automatically on first launch. State of unlocked content (e.g. Factions unlocked from Campaign playthroughs) is not affected

Changed files in this update

Depot 1910241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link