[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - July 13, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on July 13, 2022 (Wed).

Special & Regular Barter Improvements

Special Barters were added to provide exciting opportunities through bartering. Therefore, we have updated the list of items and barters available via special barters to reinstill the excitement.

● There are now more items to choose from Special Barter.

More items can be exchanged by handing over trade goods like a gold bar or rare accessories to the Barterer.

● Adding the following items that can be obtained from Special Barter:



● Changed the list of necessary items for Special Barter:



Removed the following trade items from the list for Special Barter:



Special Barter-related changes apply only to Special Barter items after the update.

● Reduced the rate of ship upgrade materials for Special Barter when Barter quantity is limited.

● Increased the Crow Coin Exchange list and quantity that can be obtained from Special Barter.



● Changed Barter Support Box that can be obtained from Explore within the Anchor menu.



Bartering on Invernen Island and Delinghart Island was initially designed for the exchange of materials and luxury land goods. However, to better reflect the current state of Black Desert, we have decided to update the items available at these locations. We made Verdant Black Stones more accessible for Adventurers starting their ocean voyage, and adjusted bartering options for veteran sailors to make it easier to obtain higher grade enhancement materials as well as Crow Coins.

● The following items can now be exchanged when you refresh barter on Invernen Island and Delinghard Island.

Invernen Island: Changed 20 Trade Goods. Brilliant Rock Salt Ingot and Brilliant Pearl Shard can still be exchanged.

Delinghart Island: Changed 40 Trade Goods.



Example) Even if the accumulated Barter Count is over 10,000, it won't guarantee that the option of exchanging for Crow Coins will appear even after the Barter list has refreshed. Verdant Black Stones or Fiery Black Stones will appear according to a set probability.

Paradise Lost

● Occlein at Serendia Shrine is seeking the aid of Adventurers to investigate rumors surrounding a certain "paradise of winds."

You can accept this questline through the Black Spirit (,) under the Event tab listed as "[Paradise Lost]."

If you proceed through the questline as a Drakania character, you'll be able to read some of the writings written in the dragon tongue of Drakanic in the Traces of Brimbolt found throughout Serendia Shrine.

Obtain the title "Unforgettable" once you complete the final quest.



Accept the "[Paradise Lost] Rumblings of Paradise" quest via the Black Spirit (,), then head over to Occlein at the Serendia Shrine!

"[Paradise Lost] Rumblings of Paradise" Questline



This questline requires you to complete each quest in order.

Available once per Family.

Available in the Quests (O) - New tab until August 3, 2022, where you will still be able to proceed with the quest via the Black Spirit.

Quest Reward Items



Character

We improved Succession Maehwa to better utilize her Stamina and the Red Blade.

Her previous iteration of the Red Blade was tied to using Prime: Decapitation, which made it difficult to activate the Red Blade at will. Now, when you now use Maehwa's Will with 2 Red Petals, you will gain an additional Red Petal, making it easier to activate the Red Blade. Blind Slash will now also spend WP instead of Stamina, which we felt would better benefit her combat prowess.

Lastly, while Maehwa: Ascension to Heaven did improve the cast time of Prime: Red Moon, we felt it somewhat lacking, especially since you couldn't combo into other skills until Prime: Red Moon's attack had ended. Now if you have learned Maehwa: Ascension to Heaven, you can now combo into Whirlwind Cut, Decapitation, and Prime: Petal Swirl during Prime: Red Moon, adding the option of quickly comboing into other skills after applying the skill's Floating debuff.

Awakening Maehwa was improved to deal critical damage at crucial moments, with a focus on the Petal Swirl skill. The skill's innate Accuracy buff has been reduced, but now using the skill will grant All Accuracy +15% for 10 seconds, thus making it a better skill to compliment others. (The Movement/Attack Speed and Evasion reduction debuffs have also been removed, accordingly.) To make sure these changes would further complement other skills, we reduced the cooldown times of Moonrise, Flow: Cloud Stab, and Flow: Moonlight Dash, while also adding a Critical Hit Rate +25% buff (PvP only) to Flow: Frostflower. Finally, we changed Absolute: Red Moon so you can now use the skill with your awakening weapon, and its visual effects have been changed accordingly.

Succession

● Blind Slash

Changed the consumed resource: 100 Stamina → 20 to 50 WP (based on skill level)

● Maehwa's Will

● Maehwa's Will Added a skill effect: If used with 2 Red Petals, gain 1 Red Petal

● Prime: Red Moon

● Prime: Red Moon Improved combo: Now combos into Whirlwind Cut

● Maehwa: Ascension to Heaven

● Maehwa: Ascension to Heaven Improved combo: Learning the skill now lets you combo into Whirlwind Cut, Decapitation, and Prime: Sticky Snowflake from Prime: Red Moon

Fixed the issue where Prime: Red Moon's last attack damage was not being applied upon learning the skill.

Awakening

● Full Moon Wall

Added a skill use effect: All DP +20 for 10 sec

● Ice Fang

● Ice Fang Removed a skill use effect: All DP +20 for 10 sec

Added a skill hit effect: Movement, Casting, and Attack Speeds -20% for 10 sec

● Sticky Snowflake

● Sticky Snowflake Changed the cooldown: 17/17/16/15 sec → 13/12/11/10 sec

Changed the accuracy buff: +50% → +20%

Added a skill use effect: All Accuracy +15% for 10 sec

Removed a skill hit effect: Movement and Attack Speeds -20% for 10 sec

Removed a skill hit effect: Evasion Rate -3% for 10 sec

Changed the PvP Damage Reduction: 54% / 54% / 42.5% / 42.5% → 30%

● Moonrise

● Moonrise Added a skill hit effect: All Evasion Rate -9% for 10 sec

(IV) Changed the cooldown: 9 sec → 8 sec

● Flow: Cloud Stab

● Flow: Cloud Stab Changed the cooldown: 9 sec → 8 sec

● Flow: Moonlight Dash

● Flow: Moonlight Dash Changed the cooldown: 9 sec → 7 sec

● Oppression

● Oppression Changed the skill hit effect: All DP -20 for 10 sec → All DP -30 for 10 sec

● Flow: Frostflower

● Flow: Frostflower Added the skill effect: Critical Hit Rate +25% (self only)

● Petal Bloom

● Petal Bloom Changed the PvP Damage Reduction: 59.3% → 50%

● Changed the following Maehwa class skill names:

● Changed the following Maehwa class skill names: Sticky Snowflake to Petal Swirl.

Prime: Sticky Snowflake to Prime: Petal Swirl.

New Year's Eve to Coldsnap.

Reverse Scale to Moonbreak.

Stigma to Frostfeint.

General Apricot to General's Might.

● Absolute: Red Moon

● Absolute: Red Moon Changed to be usable with your kerispear.

Righteous Smite's cast time and projectile speed were deliberately made slow due to its potential to inflict a large amount of damage with your greatbow. Therefore, we decided to further bolster that potential by increasing its damage in PvP. Marked Bloom was a skill without any defensive or debuff effects, so we decided to strengthen its concept as a powerful skill by adjusting the number of targets hit by it. Lastly, for Luthraghon's Call, we felt many Archers were left somewhat exposed once the Forward Guard effect while charging would end. Now Archers can cast this skill in peace, knowing that the Forward Guard effect will last even after you finish charging the skill.

● Righteous Smite Changed the PvP Damage Reduction: 45% → 34%

● Marked Bloom

● Marked Bloom Changed the reduced number of targets for PvP: -3 targets → -1 target

● Luthraghon's Call

● Luthraghon's Call Changed the Forward Guard effect: Forward Guard while charging → Forward Guard even after charging is complete

Succession Sage is known to have an arsenal of skills with long cast times that inflict damage over a large area and apply debuffs such as DP and Evasion reduction on hits. However, such long cast times were being punished particularly in PvP. Thus, to increase the lethality of his skill hits, we increased his PvP damage for major skills such as Prime: Ator's Mark, Prime: Spatial Collapse, and Prime: Ator's Energy, as well as improving the efficiency of using Prime: Spatial Collapse, Prime: Ator's Mark, and Void Gateways with Rift Chain. Lastly, we added a visual effect to disguise the actual trajectory of the Sage when using Rift Chain, making it more difficult to predict his movements.

Awakening Sage saw a similar change regarding his attack damage. Firstly, when comboing from Divine Executioner into Flow: Judgment, the previous version had the spear bolt attack thrown midair, smash attack, and the following spear bolt attack damage all around the same figures. We decided to bolster these numbers by increasing the number of targets hit by the 2nd (smash) attack, while still retaining the number of targets hit at the moment of the smash attack's initial contact, thus greatly increasing the lethal potential of this skill. In addition, for Lightning Prison, we decided to greatly increase its PvP damage to make it regarded as a powerful skill on its own. (However, do note that we felt the Critical Hit Rate +100% buff was excessive to restore.) Lastly, Spear Bolt previously only activated faster when used after Shock Relay, but it's now been improved to activate instantly after certain skills without any defensive effects, which we hope will grant a variety of new opening moves for our Sage Adventurers.

Succession

● Prime: Form Shift

Fixed the motion to appear more natural when comboing into Rift Chain in the same direction as the skill.

● Void Gateways, Prime: Void Gateways

● Void Gateways, Prime: Void Gateways Increased the activation speed when attacking by comboing with Rift Chain.

● Prime: Ator's Mark

● Prime: Ator's Mark Changed the PvP Damage Reduction: 45% → 34%

● Prime: Spatial Collapse

● Prime: Spatial Collapse Changed the PvP Damage Reduction: 55% → 44%

● Prime: Ator's Energy

● Prime: Ator's Energy Changed the PvP Damage Reduction. 45% → 34%

● Rift Chain

● Rift Chain Improved the period during the skill where it is possible to combo into Prime: Spatial Collapse or Prime: Ator's Mark.

● Prime: Rift Chain

● Prime: Rift Chain Improved to display an illusion moving in the opposite direction when using the skill.

Awakening

● Lightning Prison

Changed the PvP Damage Reduction: 50% → 37%

● Flow: Judgment

● Flow: Judgment Changed the number of hits for attack 1, 2, and last attacks.

Attack 1: Applies Divine Executioner skill damage x 4 → Applies Divine Executioner skill damage x 2

Attack 2: Applies Divine Executioner skill damage x 3 → Applies Divine Executioner skill damage x 7

Last Attack: Applies Divine Executioner skill damage x 3 → Applies Divine Executioner skill damage x 1

● Spear Bolt

Increased the combo speed from Chain Lightning and Lightning Surge.

A wave of changes is coming in for Corsair in this week’s update.

First off, the Succession mermaid skills previously had their defensive effect adjusted. In this update, additional changes were made for better adaptability in PvP situations.

Prime: Whirling Slash defensive effect was changed from “Super Armor while moving” to “Invincible -> Super Armor while moving” and Prime: Storming Gale was given the “Forward Guard during the skill” effect. We believe these changes will make her Succession combat a lot more flexible than before. Furthermore, the combo Prime: Wipe Out > Overflow was improved and the distance traveled with Prime: Mareca: Sea Stroll was increased to improve its approach capabilities.

As for her Awakening, we added a new skill called Tide-splitter Patraca. This skill was designed to be used when she is in need of a quick defense, so it has the effect “Invincible at the start of the skill.” It can then be comboed into Ocean Melancholy immediately after for additional protection.

Additionally, the Super Armor on Pirate's Life For Me was moved to Flow: Earth-render Patraca to improve ranged attacks. However, the damage of Pirate's Life For Me was increased to improve it in PvE.

Succession

● Prime: Whirling Slash

Changed the defensive effect: “Super Armor while moving” to “Invincible -> Super Armor while moving”

● Prime: Mareca: Sea Stroll

● Prime: Mareca: Sea Stroll Increased the distance traveled.

Adjusted the max number of hits.

Attack 1 damage: 1008% x1, max 9 hits → 1008% x1, max 5 hits

Attack 2 damage: 1008% x4 → 1008% x8

Last attack damage: 1260% x1, max 5 hits → 1260% x5

● Prime: Storming Gale

Added the defensive effect: "Forward Guard during the skill"

● Overflow

● Overflow Improved the attack to activate more smoothly.

● Prime: Wipe Out

● Prime: Wipe Out Improved to combo more smoothly into Overflow.

Awakening

● Tide-splitter Patraca

Added as a new Awakening skill.

Combined the effects of Code of the Scallywags to No Mercy, Scallywags! accordingly.

● Close Quarters: Charge

● Close Quarters: Charge Changed the skill effect: All DP -15% for 10 sec → All DP -20% for 10 sec

● Pirate's Life For Me

● Pirate's Life For Me Removed the Super Armor effect.

Changed the extra attack damage: 1416% x 4 → 1416% x 6

Changed the cooldown: 3 sec → 4 sec

Changed the PvP Damage Reduction: 50% → 60%

● Flow: Earth-render Patraca

● Flow: Earth-render Patraca Added the Super Armor effect.

Changed the cooldown: 8 sec → 6 sec

● Close Quarters: Suppress

● Close Quarters: Suppress Improved to activate more smoothly.

● Spare No Quarter!

● Spare No Quarter! Improved to activate the mist effect when the skill is used.

Item

● Improved the max durability to increase by a sum of 5 for each +1 enhancement level for Ash Tree Float and Maple Float.





Monster

● Triangle Head Lizards of the Southern plains of Serendia have adapted to the swamp environment.

Increased the number of Triangle Head Lizards.

More Triangle Head Lizards nearby will emerge upon defeating them.



● "Ancient Weapon" Elmermol has appeared in Sycraia Underwater Ruins (Upper Zone).

A message has arrived from Lynelman that the rift has started to move due to the power which balances the upper and lower layers of the Sycraia Undersea Ruins.

There is a low probability that a rift will appear when you defeat monsters in the Sycraia Undersea Ruins (Upper Zone).

"Ancient Weapon" Elmermol, which only appeared in the abyss of the Sycraia Undersea Ruins, will appear on the upper zone when the rift appears.

"Ancient Weapon" Elmermol summons small Elmermols that disrupt their opponents and use powerful AoE attacks.

The summoned small Elmermols will contest all Adventurers nearby the "Ancient Weapon" Elmermol.

When the "Ancient Weapon" Elmermol is low on HP, the summoned small Elmermol will be sacrificed to explode and deal powerful damage.



Sycraia Underwater Ruins (Upper Zone) and Basilisk Den, monster zones that are not affected by Item Drop Rate buffs, were included in the treasure item drop event. Generally, Adventurers would use Item Drop Rate buffs to increase their chances in monster zones with treasure items, however, Sycraia Underwater Ruins (Upper Zone) and Basilisk Den were included as additional monster zones for Adventurers to go to.

During this event, the same treasure item was added to Sycraia Underwater Ruins (Upper Zone) as the one available in Crescent Shrine, while the Basilisk Den got the same one available in the Waragon Nest.

In the future, we plan to exclude Sycraia Underwater Ruins (Upper Zone) and Basilisk Den from treasure item drop events.

● The monster zones that drop treasure items will be changed during the event "The Treasure Hunt is On" (July 6 - July 20) to the following:



Pearl Shop

● New Outfit: [Guardian] Parthenoa

