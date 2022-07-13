- Fixed issues that occurred when dropping the brush or cycling through variants. Let me know if you encounter brushes suddenly being the wrong size.
- Fixed shadow on bottom canvas board jittering when resizing the canvas.
- Fixed not being able to grab the tray brush.
Vermillion update for 13 July 2022
Small bug fixes.
