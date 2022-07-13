 Skip to content

Vermillion update for 13 July 2022

Small bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 9112666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues that occurred when dropping the brush or cycling through variants. Let me know if you encounter brushes suddenly being the wrong size.
  • Fixed shadow on bottom canvas board jittering when resizing the canvas.
  • Fixed not being able to grab the tray brush.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1608401
