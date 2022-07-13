 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pain Party update for 13 July 2022

Pain Party Hotfix 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9112537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the fourth hotfix for Pain Party resolving a few gameplay issues and some balance changes

Fixes

  • Fixed final boss hands getting desynced after taking damage
  • Fixed unarmed bots randomly stop after attacking
  • Fixed bouncer not triggering immediately after being used, this was an issue in multiplayer
  • Fixed sea shanty music not looping

Changes

  • Doomba 9000 now has more telegraphed attacks and a small cool down after each attack. His speed boost between phases has been decreased as well
  • Pirate Peril has been re-balanced to make the starting section less tedious
  • Toxic reduction rate when not standing in toxic has been reduced. It will now take longer for the meter to go down
  • Bot will no longer dodge roll before their attacks have been completed
  • Added a "level cleared skill point gained" screen to make it more clear when skill points are gained
  • Rotation of the laser rotator in the world map has been decreased to make it easier to gain access to the level mechanical madness

Cheers
Icehelm

Changed files in this update

Depot 1576001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link