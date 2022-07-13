Pain Party Hotfix 4

This is the fourth hotfix for Pain Party resolving a few gameplay issues and some balance changes
Fixes
- Fixed final boss hands getting desynced after taking damage
- Fixed unarmed bots randomly stop after attacking
- Fixed bouncer not triggering immediately after being used, this was an issue in multiplayer
- Fixed sea shanty music not looping
Changes
- Doomba 9000 now has more telegraphed attacks and a small cool down after each attack. His speed boost between phases has been decreased as well
- Pirate Peril has been re-balanced to make the starting section less tedious
- Toxic reduction rate when not standing in toxic has been reduced. It will now take longer for the meter to go down
- Bot will no longer dodge roll before their attacks have been completed
- Added a "level cleared skill point gained" screen to make it more clear when skill points are gained
- Rotation of the laser rotator in the world map has been decreased to make it easier to gain access to the level mechanical madness
Cheers
Icehelm
