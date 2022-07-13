 Skip to content

Stacklands update for 13 July 2022

Stacklands v1.1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Here are some more bug fixes for the Island Update. Once again, thanks a lot for your reports!

Changelog v1.1.3

  • Fixed text not showing up on macOS M1 for all the Asian languages in the game
  • Fixed an issue where you could remove cards from the boats while Sailing Off
  • Fixed an issue where the crosshair would not show up when selling cards at the end of a moon with controller
  • Fixed an issue where the Unlock All Island Packs or Unlock All Packs quests could not be completed
  • Fixed an issue where you could still put a Trained Monkey on a boat
  • Fixed an issue where some "hidden" idea cards would count towards the Cardopedia total count
  • Made Cane Sugar farmable

- Aran from Sokpop

