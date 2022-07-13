Stacklands v1.1.3

Hello! Here are some more bug fixes for the Island Update. Once again, thanks a lot for your reports!
Changelog v1.1.3
- Fixed text not showing up on macOS M1 for all the Asian languages in the game
- Fixed an issue where you could remove cards from the boats while Sailing Off
- Fixed an issue where the crosshair would not show up when selling cards at the end of a moon with controller
- Fixed an issue where the Unlock All Island Packs or Unlock All Packs quests could not be completed
- Fixed an issue where you could still put a Trained Monkey on a boat
- Fixed an issue where some "hidden" idea cards would count towards the Cardopedia total count
- Made Cane Sugar farmable
- Aran from Sokpop
