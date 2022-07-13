 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 13 July 2022

Green User Shop Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9112360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Items are added in the Green User Shop today!

Check out these new Outfits and Accessory~

Sale Period:

07/13 00:00 ~ 08/16 23:59 (PDT)

Well-timed Glasses


  • Freestyle 2 Team

