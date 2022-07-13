 Skip to content

The Last World Playtest update for 13 July 2022

v0.0.764 (07/13/2022)

Corrected:

  1. Fixed an issue where the production time of any components was doubled
  2. Fixed an issue where the clearing time was doubled when clearing any resource
  3. Fixed a bug when cleaning a Stone with a Sandbag priority, the cleaning time on the tooltip did not correspond to reality, it was 4 times less
  4. Fixed the problem when the Drilling Station did not see the resource at the place of the ore deposit and mined the stone
  5. Fixed a problem when the temperature indicator in the tooltip about the current weather did not change and differed from the actual value

