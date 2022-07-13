 Skip to content

Robby's Adventure update for 13 July 2022

Small patch

13 July 2022

  • added missing localozation
  • added level indicator to the pause menu and death screen so you now know what level you are in
  • changed the buttons on death screen in Pumpkin Event
  • the cloth material in mesh used for parachute is now two sided

