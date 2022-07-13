

Updated content

New handheld prop function Resource update

-Handheld props 4, including microphone, baseball bat, pan, fan

-Avatar 1, including Mathilda

New character introduction

Name：Mathilda

Gender: Female

Age：12

Introduction: Mathilda is a cute girl who is well-dressed in her normal life, but in private she is a professional killer. Her parents left her when she was very young, and she has been surviving in the slums, and has developed a spirit of perseverance and tenacity, and was later taken away by a strange man [Julia], who taught her all her skills, and then helped him to work as a killer.

Mathilda like to buy all kinds of dolls, she also like to eat desserts, do not look at her a good bully look, careful will make you cry, yo.

Personality: independent, resolute, aggressive

Hobby: buy all kinds of dolls

You can add handheld props to your character in VTuber Editor and then use them in VTuber Maker, which is even better with the hand capture function. More interesting content welcome to experience the software!

