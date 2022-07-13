 Skip to content

R2Beat: 音速觉醒 update for 13 July 2022

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》7月13日新增歌曲公告

亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：

以下为本次维护新增中英文曲目，衷心感谢大家对我们的支持与关注！

星星

demo6
白精灵
The Play
Mask

月亮

发烧（Fever）
scars
结冰frozen

太阳

Crying Bebe
Popular
End Of The Road
ShyGui

