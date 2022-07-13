Hotfix: v0.8.5.7
Fixes:
- Removed 'empty' tooltips from objectives
- Removed the formatting where in some countries negative currency values were represented with brackets
- Fixed generator at capacity alert not being removed if the generator is deleted / sold
- Fixed being able to place two generators afters cancelling a buy with right click
- Fixed a small issue where a player was unable to load a savegame (not sure how many users this affected)
Changes:
- Changes the unlock order/packs of windows in the catalog
- Improved the Staff List menu items in the management menus
- Locked items in the furniture buy menu now have a button that appears when hovering over them that will open the relevant catalog node that they appear in
- General UI improvements
Changed files in this update