Hotel Magnate update for 13 July 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.5.7

Build 9110541 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixes:

  • Removed 'empty' tooltips from objectives
  • Removed the formatting where in some countries negative currency values were represented with brackets
  • Fixed generator at capacity alert not being removed if the generator is deleted / sold
  • Fixed being able to place two generators afters cancelling a buy with right click
  • Fixed a small issue where a player was unable to load a savegame (not sure how many users this affected)

Changes:

  • Changes the unlock order/packs of windows in the catalog
  • Improved the Staff List menu items in the management menus
  • Locked items in the furniture buy menu now have a button that appears when hovering over them that will open the relevant catalog node that they appear in
  • General UI improvements

