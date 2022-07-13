 Skip to content

Buck Up And Drive! update for 13 July 2022

v1.2.1 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.2.0 had a few of them bugs. Specifically:

  • The "blue ball crash" still wasn't fixed. I hope it is now. I swear, blue balls have never been this frustrating to deal with.
  • There were issues with scrolling between cars in the menu for Endless Road.
  • Related with the above fix, the scrolling message meant for Van Diesel in the Endless Road car selection was sometimes being shown for other cars.
  • Fixed a bug in Shifty Gear where one couldn't select past the Custom 1 decal for player 2/CPU when pressing right.
  • The Suburbia environment wasn't being drawn properly in Shifty Gear. Too many houses and too much z-fighting. Fighting's for the cars, not the Zs, dammit!​

​And that'll be it for now! Seeya next time!

