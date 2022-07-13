v1.2.1 released!

v1.2.0 had a few of them bugs. Specifically:
- The "blue ball crash" still wasn't fixed. I hope it is now. I swear, blue balls have never been this frustrating to deal with.
- There were issues with scrolling between cars in the menu for Endless Road.
- Related with the above fix, the scrolling message meant for Van Diesel in the Endless Road car selection was sometimes being shown for other cars.
- Fixed a bug in Shifty Gear where one couldn't select past the Custom 1 decal for player 2/CPU when pressing right.
- The Suburbia environment wasn't being drawn properly in Shifty Gear. Too many houses and too much z-fighting. Fighting's for the cars, not the Zs, dammit!
And that'll be it for now! Seeya next time!
Changed files in this update