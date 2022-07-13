- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from joining a table when trying to join a table using a table code.
- The phrase "You must have the same game version as the person you are playing with" was incorrect and has been corrected.
You can play together as long as you are on Ver. 3.0 series (3.0.0, 3.0.1, 3.02).
Let's Play! Oink Games update for 13 July 2022
Ver. 3.0.2 minor bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
