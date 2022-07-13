 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Let's Play! Oink Games update for 13 July 2022

Ver. 3.0.2 minor bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9110359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from joining a table when trying to join a table using a table code.
  • The phrase "You must have the same game version as the person you are playing with" was incorrect and has been corrected.
    You can play together as long as you are on Ver. 3.0 series (3.0.0, 3.0.1, 3.02).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1933491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link