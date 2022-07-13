UPDATE: Lots of small improvements

Today's update includes a bunch of small improvements:
- [ChipWizard™ Professional] Clicking on the simulation timeline will now run the simulation to that time and stop.
- [ChipWizard™ Professional] Fixed a typo in the Electronic Lock puzzle.
- [20th Century Food Court] Fixed a bug where scanners and sensors could see into enclosed machines.
- [20th Century Food Court] Fixed a bug in the Meat+3 puzzle where the types of sides weren't adequately checked.
- [20th Century Food Court] Adjusted the artwork for the Café Triste puzzle so that it's more obvious how many cigarettes are required.
- [Kabufuda Solitaire] Fixed a bug where cards could be lost by returning them to a collapsed stack.
- [Dungeons & Diagrams] Drawing a line of walls or markers that start on an empty space will no longer replace existing markers and walls.
- [Dungeons & Diagrams] Adjusting the way that unsolved puzzles are drawn on the level select screen to make them more obviously unsolved.
- [HACK*MATCH] Adjusting the scoring system to award more points for larger combos.
- [HACK*MATCH] Fixed a bug where the controls window would not honor the selected keyboard layout.
- [STEED FORCE Hobby Studio] The decal window can now be opened and closed with the backquote key.
- [STEED FORCE Hobby Studio] Fixed a bug where decals could be duplicated by clicking in empty spaces on the decal sheet.
- [STEED FORCE Hobby Studio] Fixed a bug where decals would sometimes show up in GIFs and the collection window.
- [STEED FORCE Hobby Studio] Fixed a bug where clicking on a child window's close button could activate the paint tool.
- [STEED FORCE Hobby Studio] Made masking tape slightly wider.
- [Multiple Games] Pressing the F1 key now closes help windows in addition to opening them.
Changed files in this update