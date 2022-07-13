 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 13 July 2022

Patch Notes - Hotfix v0.04a

Patch Notes - Hotfix v0.04a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized Jumbotron for better performance.
Fixed New Orleans and Tennessee banners
Potential fixes for AI in end zone
Fixed hand materials
Added Sacks to TeamStats
Kicking meter now hidden for AI

