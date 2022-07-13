 Skip to content

重构 update for 13 July 2022

v0.69.7Small Fix

Build 9109755

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fix

1.Bonus value error with 5/7 of the same elements
2.Restart Weekly Challenge may cause battle rule disappear issue

