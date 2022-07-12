2.2.0 is out! Major update with new features!

The second, and potentially last major update for POPGOES Arcade on Steam is here! 2.2.0 features plenty of bug fixes, optimisations, and BRAND NEW FEATURES!
The Dead Forest and general fixes/additions:
- NEW: [spoiler]Introducing "Corruption Hotspots"! When you defeat BB, corrupt puddles will appear in the three main forests, which you can walk through for a super-high enemy encounter rate. Corruption Hotspots have three positions per forest which they will cycle between over time, so go looking for them! This should make BB's hitlists a little less tedious. Enjoy![/spoiler]
- NEW: You can now force keyboard controls from the "STORY"/intro screen if the game is falsely detecting a controller. Those of you who were stuck on this screen... Be stuck no longer!
- The navigation of The Bestiary and The Index has been overhauled. Moving the cursor across the matrix horizontally will no longer snap it to the bottom of the column.
- The currently selected colour for Popgoes' vest/eyes is now reflected on the title screen of the game.
- The cap for items is x99, but having this amount would sometimes display x100 in the UI for Holly's Shop. Fixed!
- MID-GAME SPOILER: [spoiler]Dead Boar and Gilded Dead Boar had incorrect stats on their Bestiary pages. Fixed![/spoiler]
- MID-GAME SPOILER: [spoiler]The "STATS" section of the E menu has been resized to give all four of BB's upgrades some more breathing room.[/spoiler]
- MID-GAME SPOILER: [spoiler]The Escape button now has a button prompt, as some people weren't aware that you can now use E (or the right face button for controller) as a shortcut for it![/spoiler]
The Machinist fixes/additions:
- NEW: [spoiler]Introducing "Gilded Popgoes"! When you reach 200% completion, you will be given the option to swap out your top hat for a gilded one in your room at each inn. Doing this will transform you into Gilded Popgoes. This will turn you bright gold, change your name in battles, and give you a snazzy particle effect! This should work in cutscenes, the title screen, and be compatible with all paints. It even stays when you start a new game! Enjoy![/spoiler]
- A special indicator will now appear in the bedroom when you have "seen something you shouldn't have".
- THE DEAD FOREST SPOILER: [spoiler]The clippable wall in The Castle no longer has an out-of-place sprite after moving to The Machinist.[/spoiler]
- FINAL BOSS SPOILER: [spoiler]The Machinist now heals for 100 health for every turn that it takes to defeat Prototype Manora. It was originally 120.[/spoiler]
- FINAL BOSS SPOILER: [spoiler]The damage rate of The Machinist's laser pillar has been doubled, however can now be reduced by DEF+. It will still bypass shields (not a bug).[/spoiler]
- 200% SPOILER: [spoiler]If you encountered CAM7 directly after fighting the secret boss, for example through its index page, then CAM7's battle background would be the secret boss's. Fixed![/spoiler]
