- Increased out of combat movement speed from 20% faster to 25% faster
- Increased out of combat dash cooldown from 20% faster to 25% faster
- Fixed bug where necromancers could spawn skeletons behind obstacles
- Fixed bug where built trap at end of dialogue when using gamepad
- Fixed not being able to backtrack in Tuskhorn Outpost
- Fixed Crystal Guardian not moving or attacking if far from it
- Fixed unlocking solaris turret when respawning at Cedrid's Camp
- Fixed getting Heroic/Legendary Warsmith achievements if beat game on Normal
Dwerve update for 22 July 2022
v1.0.11 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
