Dwerve update for 22 July 2022

v1.0.11 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9109311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased out of combat movement speed from 20% faster to 25% faster
  • Increased out of combat dash cooldown from 20% faster to 25% faster
  • Fixed bug where necromancers could spawn skeletons behind obstacles
  • Fixed bug where built trap at end of dialogue when using gamepad
  • Fixed not being able to backtrack in Tuskhorn Outpost
  • Fixed Crystal Guardian not moving or attacking if far from it
  • Fixed unlocking solaris turret when respawning at Cedrid's Camp
  • Fixed getting Heroic/Legendary Warsmith achievements if beat game on Normal

