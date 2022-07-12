 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 12 July 2022

Change Log: 1061

Share · View all patches · Build 9109137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed both boss antennas showing when one is hacked
  • Added boss antenna popping animation when hacked
  • Fixed sinew swallowing device on boss stage two
  • Fixed Boss is playing swallow animation twice
  • Fixed start menu first button not being selected

