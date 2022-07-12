- Fixed both boss antennas showing when one is hacked
- Added boss antenna popping animation when hacked
- Fixed sinew swallowing device on boss stage two
- Fixed Boss is playing swallow animation twice
- Fixed start menu first button not being selected
Out of Sight Playtest update for 12 July 2022
Change Log: 1061
Patchnotes via Steam Community
