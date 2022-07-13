Version 1.7.2 - Replay fixes

Fixes & Improvements
- Quitting out of a leaderboard replay after having played a rank match no longer causes issues
- The game mode information box while viewing a replay has been fixed
- Tooltip fixes for Money and Nature Towers
