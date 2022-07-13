 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Element TD 2 update for 13 July 2022

Version 1.7.2 - Replay fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9108994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes & Improvements

  • Quitting out of a leaderboard replay after having played a rank match no longer causes issues
  • The game mode information box while viewing a replay has been fixed
  • Tooltip fixes for Money and Nature Towers

Changed files in this update

Element TD 2 Content Depot 1018831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link