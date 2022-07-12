 Skip to content

Draken update for 12 July 2022

Early Access Build 5.2 Released!

Build 9108954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Weapon Sawn Off Shotgun
  • Added Access Violation Prompt
  • Added Safe Mode
  • Fixed round not ejecting if round is inserted manually to the chamber just before releasing the bolt
  • Fixed getting stuck in tutorial if certain conditions are not met
  • Fixed bug related to Steam Offline Mode
  • Fixed Grace animation issues
  • Improved melee hit detection
  • Improved NPC conversation animation
  • Game Engine Upgrade

