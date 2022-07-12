- New Weapon Sawn Off Shotgun
- Added Access Violation Prompt
- Added Safe Mode
- Fixed round not ejecting if round is inserted manually to the chamber just before releasing the bolt
- Fixed getting stuck in tutorial if certain conditions are not met
- Fixed bug related to Steam Offline Mode
- Fixed Grace animation issues
- Improved melee hit detection
- Improved NPC conversation animation
- Game Engine Upgrade
Draken update for 12 July 2022
Early Access Build 5.2 Released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update